The 21st Century has brought many memorable moments for AFC Bournemouth, from the lowest lows in League Two to the highest heights of the Premier League.

This period has also brought a number of favourites to the Vitality Stadium who will live long in the memories of the Cherries faithful.

Here, we take a look at Bournemouth’s top five goalkeepers of the 21st century so far…

Mark Travers (2017-present)

Starting with the most recent favourite on the south coast, Mark Travers has impressed with his performances since his memorable debut in 2019. Putting in a Man of the Match performance against Tottenham Hotspur is no mean feat, and things have remained positive for the Irish international since.

Becoming the regular keeper for the 2021/22 season, Travers was given an important role. And after keeping 15 clean sheets, it’s safe to say that he has been one of the club’s best players this season, and he has certainly asserted himself as a fan favourite amongst Cherries supporters.

Shwan Jalal (2008-2014)

Jalal who joined the Cherries during their worst time and ended up being a part of some of their best. He became a key member of the team as Bournemouth soared through the divisions under the guidance of Eddie Howe.

Playing 169 times for the club and keeping 54 clean sheets, it’s clear that Jalal was an important figure as Bournemouth rose to the second tier. Even though he joined while the club was in turmoil, Jalal’s loyalty earned him some fans down on the south coast.

Artur Boruc (2014-2020)

Originally joining the club on loan in 2014, Boruc made an immediate impact at Dean Court with 39 appearances and 16 clean sheets as he helped the club accomplish the dream of reaching the Premier League.

After making his loan move permanent, Boruc continued to be rock-solid for the Cherries, as Bournemouth became an established Premier League team with the Polish international between the sticks. With a total of 129 appearances before his departure in 2020, Boruc will always be remembered for playing his part in a key period in the club’s history.

Neil Moss (1993-1995, 2002-2008)

An academy graduate from the early 1990s, Moss is eligible for the list after he rejoined the club from Southampton in 2002. Fighting for the no.1 spot with Gareth Stewart throughout his second spell at the club, Moss emerged as the regular shot-stopper for the club in the early 2000s.

Making 144 appearances across his two spells and keeping 44 clean sheets, Moss returned to the club as a goalkeeping coach after his retirement – his dedication and service to the club is unrivalled.

Asmir Begovic (2007, 2017-2021)

A player who originally came to the club on a loan spell back in 2007, Begovic will be recognised for his permanent spell which started in 2017. Being the club’s regular goalkeeper for the majority of their stay in the Premier League, the Bosnian impressed on a number of occasions in a Bournemouth shirt and earned himself well-deserved plaudits during his time at the club.

While Begovic’s stay didn’t end in the fashion he would have wanted after play-off defeat last May, he will always be remembered for those three years in the Premier League and for being a renowned figure during the club’s best seasons to date.