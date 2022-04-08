Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given an important injury update on wing-back Isaiah Jones, whilst also highlighting his importance to the side in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough were beaten at home for the first time since November when they faced Fulham on Wednesday night in front of the Sky Sports Cameras.

They had gone into the game having won eight in a row at the Riverside but Aleksander Mitrovic’s header made sure that run came to an end.

Middlesbrough took on Fulham without their star man Isaiah Jones, who was ruled out with illness in the days prior. He has been one of the club’s best performing players this season, scoring once and assisting nine times.

Wilder gave an update on Jones ahead of the game against Hull City this weekend, with the right wing-back likely to return.

“We believe Izzy will train this morning and that gives us almost a full squad. It’s a great position to be in.”

He went on to say that the club lack a similar replacement to come in when Jones cannot play, with Lee Peltier having deputised in Jones’ absence against Fulham.

Wilder also said that he is Boro’s ‘player of the year’.

“In an ideal position we would have like for like with Izzy; we’d have competition for what is such a specialised position.

“Pelts did a great job for us, but obviously he’s not got the attributes that Isaiah has got.

“But does he give us a better opportunity of getting a result? Of course he does. I should imagine from your guys’ point of view and the majority of supporters, he’s got to be up there as arguably our player of the year.

“To miss your player of the year is obviously going to be a blow, but you’ve got to overcome it, which I believe we did. If we were to ever lose someone else we’d have to deal with that also.”

Is Jones worthy of Middlesbrough’s Player of the Year award?

Jones has had an incredible breakout season. His first in the Championship has seen him become one of, if not the, first name on the Middlesbrough teamsheet.

His debut in the second tier came on the first day of the season away at Fulham. He was introduced with 20 minutes to play at 1-0 down and he grabbed an assist for Marc Bola’s equaliser just five minutes after coming on.

He hasn’t looked back since and has gone from strength to strength. He is undoubtedly deserving of Boro’s Player of the Year.