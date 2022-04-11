There’s no doubt that Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards will be one of the hottest properties in the EFL this summer.

The Barnet academy graduate joined Posh in 2020 and has been turning heads with some of the outstanding qualities he possess at just 19.

But with reports suggesting that Premier League outfit Spurs are set to ramp up their interest in Edwards, Grant McCann’s side might struggle to hang onto one of their prize assets.

Here are three players who Posh should consider if Edwards leaves this summer…

Alex Hartridge – Exeter City

Despite injuries disrupting his campaign this season, when Hartridge has been fit he’s shown how talented he is.

Slightly older than Edwards at 23, he certainly fits the mould of Peterborough United’s recruitment policy of buying and developing young talent.

Capable of playing in a back three or in a flat four, Hartridge is averaging an impressive 7.79 interceptions per 90 while winning 62% of his attempted 8.3 aerial duels per game (WyScout).

The Exeter academy graduate won’t come cheap but would be an excellent addition to McCann’s defensive options if purchased.

Paudie O’Connor – Bradford City

During a season of disappointment for Bradford City, O’Connor has been excellent at the back.

The former Leeds United defender is also out of contract this summer with The Star already reporting Sheffield Wednesday are one of a number of clubs looking at the 26-year-old.

Despite being a fierce competitor challenging for 20.87 duels per 90, O’Connor’s passing statistics are equally impressive maintaining 80.2% accuracy from his 28.15 attempted passes per game (Wyscout).

With competition likely to be aplenty for his services, could Posh lure O’Connor to the Western Homes Stadium with McCann’s exciting new project?

Luke Offord – Crewe Alexandra

With relegation confirmed for David Artell’s side, now could be the time for someone to try and snap up academy graduate Offord.

Despite featuring in a side that’s conceded 76 goals in League One this season, Offord could flourish in a side who have more quality and experience throughout.

Having featured in all three position across Crewe’s back three, Offord would add versatility to the Posh defence.

And with the experience of Josh Knight and Nathan Thompson along side him, we would no doubt see an improved version of Offord, who’s already shown glimpses of his potential throughout his career.