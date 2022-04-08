Middlesbrough are eyeing a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff on a free transfer, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough had previously held an interest in Longstaff’s brother Matty last summer but nothing came to fruition. Now Chris Wilder’s side are keen to make a move for Sean.

Newcastle United are yet to offer Longstaff a deal at St. James’ Park, and the 24-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The Teessiders could be playing in either the Championship or the Premier League next season, as they are within touching distance of the play-offs with seven games left to play.

Longstaff could drop down to the second tier to get regular playing time, but if another club came in for him from the top flight, he might want to continue at the highest level.

At present, Middlesbrough have seven central midfield options, with Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, and Jonny Howson the go-to trio.

In reserve they have January arrivals Riley McGree and Caolan Boyd-Munce, whilst defender Paddy McNair can play there too. Loanee James Lea Siliki will return to parent club Rennes in the summer.

Longstaff would be competing with the likes of Crooks, Tavernier, and Howson for a starting berth and would give Wilder a different option.

Since making his debut for the Magpies in 2018 he has gone on to play 89 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering five assists.

However, this season he has found playing time limited, especially since Eddie Howe took over from Steve Bruce in November. Since then he has started just four games out of a possible 19.

Nottingham Forest were previously linked with Longstaff, as were West Brom.