Sunderland gear up for an away trip to Oxford United in League One this afternoon, in a huge game for both sides.

With Sunderland sat 7th and Oxford United in 8th, both teams need the win to bolster their top-six chances.

Both Alex Neil and Karl Robinson will understand the huge importance of this affair and neither will accept nothing but a top level performance from their sides.

Sunderland team news

Whilst Nathan Broadhead returned to the squad and bagged Sunderland’s winner against Gillingham last weekend, his injury history may cause Neil to be cautious of over-playing him – last time this happened Broadhead was sidelined for an extra five games.

Longer term absentees are Aiden McGeady (Knee), Jordan Willis (ruptured patella) and Niall Huggins (stress fracture), who are all out for the season.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Wright

Batth

Cirkin

O’Nien

Evans (C)

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Stewart

With five clean sheets in their past five outings and their most recent solid defensive performance against the Gills, there should be no reason to change the back-line.

Despite Broadhead’s winner, expect the Black Cats to err on the side of caution with the Everton loanee.

Must-win for both teams?

Sunderland are seven unbeaten and Oxford United come into this one winless in their past three outings, and they’ll be determined to right the wrongs this afternoon.

The top-six is in the Wearsiders hands, but not for the first time. This is Sunderland’s fourth attempt at achieving promotion from League One, despite being favourites to win the league in each of those campaigns.

Today’s game kicks off at 15:00.