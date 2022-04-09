Millwall have won just one of their last six games, leaving them further adrift of the play-offs than they would have hoped to be at this point.

This Saturday, Millwall come up against a Barnsley team fighting for their Championship life, but who are running out of time to catch Reading.

Gary Rowett’s team will be expected to make light work of the struggling visitors, but their recent form won’t fill fans with too much confidence with their last victory coming on against Huddersfield on March 16.

If Millwall are to sneak into the play-offs this season, they will need to start picking up three points soon.

Millwall team news

Millwall will still be without Mason Bennett. It was confirmed at the end of the March that he may struggle to play again before the end of the season due to a calf injury.

Youngster Zak Lovelace is slowly picking up minutes for the development squads and he may make the bench this weekend.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Ballard

Cooper

Wallace

McNamara

Mitchell

Saville

Malone

Burke

Ojo

Afobe

Going one step further…

For the past few seasons, Millwall have been trying to force themselves into the play-offs, but they’ve fallen short each time.

This season looks set to be another one of those seasons for Millwall.

Rowett will be hoping that next time round, his team can finally go that one step further and compete in the Championship play-offs.

All their focus for now will be on their game against Barnsley and their slim chance of reaching the play-offs.