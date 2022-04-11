Luton Town have earned many plaudits this season for their impressive displays which have put them in 4th place as we approach the end of the season.

Up next for Nathan Jones’ team is a tough battle away at 3rd place Huddersfield Town, with both sides knowing a win would leave them 3rd in the Championship table.

Luton Town were tipped for another season of tough battling relegation, but under Jones have found themselves in the middle of a play-off battle for a return to the Premier League.

They are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak as they look to cement their play-off place.

Luton Town team news

It was confirmed this week that Gabriel Osho will be out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer are also sidelined for Jones’ team.

Predicted XI

Shea (GK)

Bree

Bradley

Kioso

Naismith

Bell

Campbell

Hylton

Cornick

Jerome

Adebayo

Nothing to lose…

Luton Town are blessed with the fact they don’t have much pressure on them to get promoted this season, something that separates them from many others in the play-off chase.

They weren’t expected to be battling for a spot in the Premier League, which means the players are playing with freedom and joy week-in-week-out.

Jones will use this to his advantage, reminding the players there is no pressure or expectation on them to get promoted.

Their Monday night game against Huddersfield Town is live on Sky Sports at 7:45pm.