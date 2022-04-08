West Brom host Stoke City in Championship action at The Hawthorns this weekend.

West Brom picked up a seriously impressive win over an in-form Bournemouth on Wednesday night, lifting them up one place into 11th after Coventry City were defeated by Nottingham Forest.

Stoke City had won back-to-back games before falling to defeat against Reading earlier this week. Michael O’Neill’s men sit in 15th place as it stands, with another season of Championship football beckoning for both sides.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Both sides looked as though they were capable of so much more than they have achieved this season. West Brom picked up a surprising win against Bournemouth earlier this week though, while Stoke’s wins over Sheffield United and Millwall have shown they can still pose a threat this season.

“I can’t foresee this being the most entertaining clash, and I think both the Baggies and the Potters will come away with a point.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Stoke City

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“West Brom have been very hit and miss under Steve Bruce and it has been such a frustrating season for the Midlands club after their promising start under former boss Valerien Ismael.

“The Baggies need a win more to keep their faint hopes of making the play-offs alive and Stoke will be short on confidence after losing to 21st place Reading in their last game.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-0 Stoke City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“I can’t make my mind up on Steve Bruce and West Brom – one week they’re losing away to Birmingham City in what was a dire game of football and the next, they’re beating Bournemouth comfortably.

“The same can be said of Stoke who, all in all, have had a terrible season. But they can’t be written off in any game they go into. This one will be decided on the day, although I’m expecting a low-scoring draw.”



Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Stoke City