Croatian defender Filip Uremovic limped off during Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over QPR on Tuesday night, but should be fit for Saturday says Paul Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United jumped up to 6th place in the Championship table with a win over play-off chasing rivals QPR in midweek.

But, new signing Uremovic was forced off with cramp during the second half of the tie, which happened to be his debut for the Blades, and the club have been sweating on his fitness ever since.

Heckingbottom confirmed after the game that it wasn’t anything to worry about, with it just being cramp in his leg.

And now, the Sheffield United boss has said that ‘he should be okay’ for their clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

It comes as good news for the Blades, with them already having centre-back duo Chris Basham and Charlie Goode out injured, they would’ve had to experiment in defence if Uremovic was out.

A new deal?

The 25-year-old signed for the Yorkshire club towards the end of March on a free transfer from Russian side Kazan on a short-term deal, meaning his deal expires at the end of the season.

The defender has made six appearances for the Croatian national team and was a solid output for his former side.

He only played just over an hour on Tuesday night, but he was commanding at the back, helping his side end the game with a needed clean sheet.

Sheffield United may well offer Uremovic a new contract at the end of the season if he impresses further in the final run-in.

The Blades take on Bournemouth at home on Saturday in a 12:30pm kick-off as they look to cement themselves in a play-off place.