QPR make the trip to Lancashire to face Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

The R’s have dropped out of play-off contention and will surely have their sights set on the top-six again. The Londoners have one win of their previous seven matches, losing all six of the other fixtures.

The Lilywhites will be looking to build upon last week’s victory over rivals Blackpool after failing to win their previous three league fixtures. The Lancashire side have not lost a fixture at Deepdale since February, which is a record they will be eager to continue.

A win for QPR could put them on equal points with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, putting their play-off ambitions back on track.

Preston North End would move above Coventry City into 12th place, slotting in just behind strugglers West Brom.

QPR team news

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer is unavailable for selection after injuring his shoulder against Rotherham United in January, and fellow shot-stopper Seny Dieng looks unlikely to make an appearance against for the R’s until next season, injuring his thigh in February.

Veteran keeper David Marshall damaged his hamstring against Nottingham Forest in March and a hand injury for Joe Walsh means that QPR are without four goalkeepers.

Chris Willock is ruled out for the rest of the campaign after he tore his hamstring against Forest last month. But Stefan Johansen is set to make a return after a minor injury saw him miss last week’s defeat to Sheffield United – Moses Odubajo is also expected to play regularly again after spending time away from football due to personal reasons.

Predicted XI

Westwood (GK)

Dunne

Dickie

Barbet

Wallace

Field

Hendrick

Adomah

Chair

Gray

Dykes

The number of goalkeepers injured and the absence of Willock may be a catalyst reason for why QPR have really struggled for league form in recent fixtures. Players like Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair have not looked as sharp as they normally do and the entertaining style of football that the Hoops played at the start of the season is almost non-existent.

Preston North End are a team that shouldn’t be underestimated and they could pile the pressure on QPR who are massively out of form.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.