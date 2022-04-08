Swansea City host Wayne Rooney’s Derby County at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend.

Swansea City have started to turn promising performances into results in recent weeks, bringing them into the clash with Derby County on a four-game unbeaten streak.

As for Derby County, their battling performances on the pitch have continued amid the ongoing administration battle off the pitch. However, they still sit nine points away from safety, despite winning against Preston North End last time out.

Now, ahead of the clash between the Swans and the Rams, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Despite Derby’s impressive form at Pride Park, they have been terrible away from home this season, and I can’t see that changing this weekend.

“Swansea City are really moving in the right direction under Russell Martin, and with Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi in fine form in front of goal, it could be another difficult day for Rooney’s Rams.

“We’ve learned not to count out Derby this season, but this should be a home win.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Derby County

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Swansea are playing well right and their players are finally starting to buy into Russell Martin’s style of play. It is all about next season for the Welsh side and it will be very interesting to see how they get on.

“Derby are gone now and their future continues to be uncertain. Wayne Rooney has done a brilliant job under the circumstances but another away loss is on the cards here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Derby County

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Swansea City look to be hitting form ahead of the summer and it’s setting them up for a really positive 2022/23 season. They played outstandingly well against Millwall last time out, but they face a dogged Derby County side with everything left to play for.

“I can see this being a cagey affair, which could be decided by whoever gets the first goal – given the Swans’ recent form though, I think they’ll edge this one.”



Score prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Derby County