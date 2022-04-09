Hull City are back in action today away at Middlesbrough.

Hull City will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 home loss to Huddersfield Town last time out.

The Tigers’ recent away form has been impressive and they haven’t been beaten on the road in their last five outings against Sheffield United, QPR, Peterborough United, Birmingham City and Coventry City.

They are in for a tough clash against Boro with Chris Wilder’s side eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

Hull City team news

Hull City will be without striker Tom Eaves after he was sent off against the Terriers last Friday after picking up two yellow cards.

As per the club’s official website, winger Randell Williams remains out of action and still isn’t 100% fit. Shota Arveladze’s side have no fresh injury concerns apart from that.

Predicted XI

Ingram

Jones

McLoughlin

Greaves

Longman

Smallwood

Slater

Fleming

Honeyman

Lewis-Potter

Sayyadmanesh

Arveladze has a big decision to make about who to play in goal with Chelsea loan man Nathan Baxter returning to the bench over the past couple of games. Ingram played well in the last game and it would be harsh for him to be dropped this weekend.

Eaves is out so the Tigers need to decide whether to play Marcus Forss or Allahyar Sayyadmanesh up front. The latter came off the bench against Huddersfield Town and missed a golden chance to equalise in added-on time.

Hull City aren’t safe in the Championship yet and need to pick up a couple more results to ensure they survive.