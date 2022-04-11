Oxford United have multiple players who’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning some may have already played their last game for the club.

The U’s were well in a play-off place in recent weeks, but now found themselves in 8th after three-straight defeats for Karl Robinson’s side.

Oxford United could may well be in for another League One season after fails of promotion in recent seasons. But, it isn’t out of the question, with them four points behind Sunderland occupying the last play-off spot.

Regardless of the division they find themselves in next season, Robinson’s side will see a lot of movement in and out of the squad – here are three Oxford United players who may have already played their last game for the club.

Anthony Forde

The 28-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances this season in the league, becoming out of favour after a great season last year.

The right-winger or right-back has played a total of nine minutes since the 12th February, regularly being an unused substitute by Robinson. He now sees his Oxford United contract come to an end in the summer, and he may well have played his last game for the club with him hardly playing

Jamie Hanson

The 26-year-old has made just two appearances this season after picking up a serious injury during the early stages of the season.

He is still in rehabilitation as we enter the final stages of the season, and it looks inevitable that he won’t see the pitch again for the rest of the campaign. As well as this, his U’s contract is up at the end of the season, and he looks certain to depart in the summer.

Sam Baldock

The striker picked up an injury during the early stages of March, and was said to miss ‘several weeks’ of action.

It may be hard for the 33-year-old to get a run of games back in after returning from injury, as getting back to full fitness may take some time. Baldock has scored four goals in seven outings – an effective output when called upon. His short-term contract expires in the summer though, and looks set to leave the club as it stands.