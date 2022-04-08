Barnsley’s Josh Benson is a “slight doubt” this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are back in action tomorrow away at Millwall.

It is up in the air whether Benson will be making the trip down to London.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Tykes since being substituted on against table toppers Fulham on 12th March but was on the bench in the last game against Reading.

Barnsley latest

Barnsley won’t take any chances on the youngster against the Lions and don’t want to risk his injury getting any worse.

Benson, 22, has seen his game time dry up over the past couple of months and there are a few players ahead of him in the pecking order now in the form of Claudio Gomes, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina and Matty Wolfe.

The Essex-born man made the move to Oakwell last summer and has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season. He is under contract until 2025.

Benson started his career in the academy at Arsenal before moving up north to join Burnley back in 2019. He spent two years at Turf Moor and played 12 times for the Clarets’ first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Grimsby Town.

Barnsley are in a battle for survival right now and their hopes of staying up were dealt a major blow by Reading’s win over Stoke City earlier this week. Asbaghi’s men are now eight points from safety with seven games left and have some tricky fixtures coming up.