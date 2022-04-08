QPR travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

QPR’s terrible form of late has seen them fall away from the play-off fight, leaving them down in 9th and putting massive pressure on Mark Warburton’s shoulders.

They travel to Preston North End off the back of four consecutive Championship defeats, while the Lilywhites returned to winning ways over rivals Blackpool earlier this week.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“QPR simply have to win this game. Another loss could leave them as far as seven points away from the play-off spots if results elsewhere go against them, but I just can’t see them getting a win here.

“Preston will be buoyed by their derby day win over Blackpool and have proven tough to beat at home under Ryan Lowe’s management, so I can see the points being shared – either that or Preston snatch another narrow win.”



Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 QPR

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Preston’s Cameron Archer is one of the signings of the season in the Championship and he has a very bright future ahead of him in the game. QPR will need to keep him quiet if they are to leave Deepdale with anything.

“The Hoops have been in a dismal run of form recently and their hopes of making the top six are fading away fast. This is a tough game for them and I can’t see them turning their fortunes around.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 QPR

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“QPR are in some shocking form. They can’t buy a win at the moment and Mark Warburton’s tenure is on the line going into every game at the moment.

“Preston have certainly improved under Ryan Lowe, and they certainly have the firepower to win this game. But QPR will see this as a great chance to stop the rot and potentially resurrect their play-off push – it’ll be difficult, but I’m thinking that QPR might have enough to take the three points here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 QPR