Barnsley travel to Bermondsey to face Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

With just one win in their last five matches, The Tykes will be aiming to put an end to their poor run of form if they want to still be a second division club next season. The Yorkshire side will also be hoping to improve upon their away form, not winning a league game away from Oakwell since February.

The Lions could still potentially reach the play-off spots by the end of the season, but need to improve upon their recent league form, winning just one of their previous five league matches. A win at home for Millwall will also help them to make up for their recent midweek loss at The Den against Swansea City.

Barnsley would still be stuck in the dreaded relegation places if they are to win, but they would move just five points away from safety.

A win for The Lions could see them move above QPR into 9th place, putting them one point behind Blackburn Rovers and three points away from the play-offs.

Barnsley team news

Cauley Woodrow will miss tomorrow’s fixture but is set to return to training on Monday after he underwent knee surgery in January. Defender Michal Helik will miss Barnsley’s next three league fixtures, picking up an injury in training last week.

Jordan Williams will miss the remainder of the season, injuring his knee in March against Derby County.

Predicted XI

Collins (GK)

Brittain

Andersen

Kitching

Vita

Gomes

Wolfe

Styles

Bassi

Quina

Morris

It has been a turbulent season for Barnsley who have been much improved under Poya Asbaghi. However, it may appear to be too much to ask for now for The Tykes to avoid relegation. With players such as Carlton Morris and the return of key man Woodrow, the Yorkshire side could still replicate their great escape from a couple of seasons ago.

They face a tricky challenge against a Millwall side that are inconsistent but will still have the desire to reach the play-off spots before the season is over.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm this afternoon.