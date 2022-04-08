Lincoln City host Wigan Athletic in League One this weekend.

Lincoln City look to be just about clear of relegation after a disappointing season under Michael Appleton.

They’ve picked up some important points over the past few weeks, and against good sides too, so they certainly won’t make it easy for Wigan this weekend.

But with the Latics now top of the League One table and slowly confirming their return to the Championship, they’ll be well up for the fight at the LNER Stadium.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln City’s home form has been patchy of late, whilst Wigan have been formidable on the road having claimed 40 points from 18 away fixtures so far this season.

“Leam Richardson’s side will be desperate for three points this weekend with the title race having opened up in midweek. They have bags of quality in their side and I reckon they’ll claim a narrow, and hard-fought win against the Imps.”



Score prediction: Lincoln City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

Harry Mail

“This season hasn’t gone to plan for Lincoln City and they haven’t lived up to reaching the play-off final last term. The Imps will be itching for the campaign to end and have a very tough game coming up this weekend.

“Wigan Athletic are top of the League One table and are on a roll at the moment under Leam Richardson. Their fate is in their own hands and they will have too much for Lincoln City.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-3 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“If Wigan can avoid letting the pressure get to them, they’ll lift the League One title at the end of this season. Richardson’s men have been brilliant and against Lincoln City this weekend, they should secure another win.

“It’s been a tough season for Lincoln City and Michael Appleton will certainly be looking to improve next season, but they’ll want to shut up shop for as long as possible if they want to secure a result. However, I think the Latics will take all three points back to the DW Stadium.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 0-2 Wigan Athletic