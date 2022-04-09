Charlton Athletic are back in action this weekend away at Rotherham United.

Charlton Athletic face a tricky test against a Millers’ side who are eyeing automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Addicks make the journey to South Yorkshire on the back of their 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon last time out.

Johnnie Jackson’s side were denied the win after a late goal by Zach Robinson.

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton Athletic will be without Ryan Inniss after he was sent off against the Dons on Tuesday night for a rash tackle just six minutes after coming on.

Centre-back Sam Lavelle has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury which is a blow.

Left wing-back Ben Purrington picked up a knock in the last game but Johnnie Jackson says it’s “nothing too bad”.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has returned to the side over the past two matches after missing the whole of this campaign with injury.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray

Clare

Pearce

Famewo

Matthews

Dobson

Forster-Caskey

Fraser

Blackett-Taylor

Stockley

Washington

Charlton Athletic only have four games left after this one and will be keeping one eye on the next campaign.

There is no doubt they need to make some changes to the squad this summer and there is expected to be both comings and goings at The Valley in the next transfer window.

They have a number of players out of contract at the end of June, such as Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews and Conor Washington, and have some big decisions to make.