Nottingham Forest host Birmingham City at the City Ground this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are in flying form heading into this weekend’s Championship clash with Birmingham City. No team has collected more points in their last six home games (16/18) than Steve Cooper’s men, who moved up to 5th with a midweek win over Coventry City.

They face Birmingham City this weekend, who look set to finish in the lower echelons of the Championship table. Lee Bowyer’s men sit 18th heading into this tie but come into it off the back of a morale-boosting win over West Brom at the weekend.

Now, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“It looks as though there’s no stopping Nottingham Forest at the moment. The way Cooper has galvanised the squad since his arrival has to land him in the conversation for manager of the season, and I can’t see them getting anything less than three points here.

“Bowyer’s Blues have shown they can edge out a point on the road, but I think the likes of Brennan Johnson will cause havoc for Birmingham City’s back line.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Birmingham City

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Nottingham Forest will get in the play-offs this season and are flying under Steve Cooper right now. Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis are too hot to handle and will cause big problems to Birmingham’s defence.

“Lee Bowyer’s side are safe now after their big win over rivals West Brom and can start thinking about next term and their recruitment for the next transfer window.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Nottingham Forest will win this game with ease. Birmingham City are poor travellers in the league and without Lyle Taylor this weekend, their threat up front will be reduced.

“Cooper’s side look like the most in-form and capable side in the division at the moment and I’m expecting them to secure promotion this season, so this game should be another routine win on their way to doing that.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Birmingham City