Millwall host Barnsley this weekend in Championship action at The Den.

Millwall thrust themselves into the play-off picture with a strong run of form over February and March, but a run of three games without a win has slowed their momentum and left them six points away from the top six in 10th.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are in the fight to maintain their position in the second-tier, but with an eight point gap to 21st placed Reading, it will be an uphill battle to do so. They have shown resilience under Poya Asbaghi, but this weekend presents another stern test.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Barnsley are clinging on for dear life at the moment, and while their home form has been strong recently, their dire form on the road has continued.

“Travelling to The Den to face Millwall isn’t easy at the best of times given the Rowett’s side’s ability to grind out results in front of the home faithful.

“Here, I think Millwall will get back on track with and beat Barnsley, but it really depends which Millwall side turns up on the day.”



Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 Barnsley

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Millwall still have a shot at making the play-offs this season and need to keep picking up results. They will look at this game as one that they have to win if they are to reach the top six.

“Barnsley’s hopes of survival were dealt a hefty blow by Reading’s win over Stoke City in midweek but they have players who can hurt the Lions like Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Barnsley

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“I like the look of Millwall at the moment. Although they seem to be out of the play-off picture by now, the job that Gary Rowett has done over the past three seasons must be applauded.

“Barnsey meanwhile look to be slowly slipping towards League One after a mini-comeback in 2022, with Reading having pulled almost clear of the bottom three – depending on which players Rowett can welcome back into the side, I think they’ll claim a narrow win in this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Barnsley