Swansea City will assess the futures of Liam Walsh, Steven Benda and Jordon Garrick this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City have loaned the trio out this season to help them get more game time.

They are all due to return to Russell Martin’s side this summer and they will make a decision on each of their futures at the club.

Wales Online claim the Welsh outfit will also consider what is next for young trio Ollie Cooper, Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker.

Decisions to be made by Swansea City

Walsh was loaned out to fellow Championship side Hull City on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Swans swooped to sign the midfielder from Bristol City in July last year but he struggled to get into their side during the first-half of the campaign. He has since played three times for the Tigers and still has two years left on his contract with his parent club.

Benda enjoyed a run in the first-team earlier this season but has since lost his place between the sticks under Martin. He is currently on loan at Peterborough United and it appears unlikely that he will force his way back into Swansea City’s team.

Garrick has been a hit with Plymouth Argyle in League One this term and has made 45 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and eight assists.

He is no longer a youngster now at 23 though but does have another 12 months on his deal with the Swans.