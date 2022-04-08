Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has spoken out about the importance of their game against Hull City this weekend.

Middlesbrough suffered their first home defeat since November when they took on Fulham in midweek, and they will now be looking to bounce back against Hull City tomorrow.

Aleksander Mitrovic’s header proved to be the difference on Wednesday, but Boro only had themselves to blame for not getting anything out of the game, given the number of chances they missed.

They will want to put that right against the Tigers, who are languishing down near the foot of the table in 20th. Boro are in seventh and a victory could take them back into the top six and up to as high as fourth.

The importance of the game is something which is playing on manager Chris Wilder’s mind.

“Saturday is going to be key, but I don’t want it to be,” said the Boro boss.

“We have to react to disappointment but I believed we were good enough to go from Saturday [against Peterborough United] into tonight [Wednesday night against Fulham] and get something.

“When everyone puts their heads on their pillows tonight, our players and our fans, they’ll know we’ve not won for a reason and it’s that we haven’t taken our chances.

“We have to quickly move on to Saturday though.”

Thoughts

It may be cliché but there really are seven cup finals between now and the end of the season for Middlesbrough. Now on the outside of the play-offs looking in, every game looks more important than the last.

It is still in their hands, as they do have a game-in-hand on four of the six sides above them in the league table and so winning that would see them back into the top six.

Boro are hoping they will be able to call upon star man Isaiah Jones against Hull City, after the wing-back missed out against Fulham through illness. This will be a huge boost for Wilder and his side this weekend.