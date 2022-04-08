Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says Tom Elliott’s season is most likely over.

Bradford City are expected to be without the striker for the remainder of this campaign and he may well have played his last game for the club.

Elliott, 31, linked up with the Bantams on a loan deal until the summer from fellow League Two side Salford City in the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit brought him in to add more depth to their attacking options but he hasn’t been able to make much of an impact at Valley Parade.

Hughes has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“Tom’s injury is more significant than we thought initially. The likelihood is that he will probably miss the rest of the season.”

Blow for Bradford City

Elliott is due return to Salford City at the end of this season and has made seven appearances since his winter switch, failing to find the net.

His long-term future is now up in the air and it remains to be seen whether he is part of Gary Bowyer’s plans with the Ammies next term. He was linked with a move to National League table toppers Stockport County a few months ago.

Salford City swooped to sign him from Championship side Millwall in an ambitious deal in January 2020.

He has since made played a total of 50 appearances for the North West club in all competitions and has chipped in with six goals.

It is unclear whether Bradford City will try and lure him back in some capacity this summer as they gear up for what is expected to be a busy summer under Hughes.