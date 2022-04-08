Burton Albion host Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend.

Burton Albion were in and around the top 10 in League One earlier in the campaign. But the Brewermen’s form has tailed off horribly and they now find themselves 17th, with just one win in their last eight league fixtures.

Plymouth meanwhile are on fire – Steven Schumacher’s side look set to claim a play-off place in League One after a run of one defeat in eight, with the other seven of those games all ending up in three points.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Burton v Plymouth is arguably a game between the most in-form side in the league and one of the most out of form teams.



“Given that, and given what Plymouth have left to play for in League One, I’m backing them to claim an important win away at Burton this weekend, with plenty of goals to come.”

Score prediction: Burton Albion 0-3 Plymouth Argyle

Harry Mail

“Burton Albion don’t have much to play for between now and the end of the season and have lost their last two games on the spin against Charlton Athletic and Morecambe without scoring a goal.

“The Brewers are there for the taking for Plymouth Argyle this weekend and they need the win much more as they chase down promotion to the Championship. Steven Schumacher has done an impressive job since taking over from Ryan Lowe and they should get a win here.”

Score prediction: Burton Albion 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

James Ray

“Plymouth will have their eyes on the possibility of a late charge for automatic promotion given their current form, and it will be of the utmost importance that they defeat Burton Albion here.

“The Brewers have been tricky customers before but their form of late will fill the Pilgrims with confidence. Schumacher’s men should take all three points here.”



Score prediction: Burton Albion 0-2 Plymouth Argyle