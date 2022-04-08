Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Fabio Carvalho, James Garner, Ronnie Edwards and Tom Lawrence are the four names that are floating about in the Championship transfer headlines recently.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Fulham attacking midfielder Carvalho. The 19-year-old has been a joy to watch in the Championship this season, scoring seven and assisting seven in 29 outings for the Cottagers. A transfer was almost all done on deadline day in January, but the two clubs didn’t beat the clock. Liverpool have now got their man though, and the signing is set to be announced in May, Fabrizio Romano claims.

Nottingham Forest have been told by Manchester United that loanee Garner will be returning to the Premier League side this summer. The 21-year-old has been an integral part of the Forest squad for the one-and-a-half seasons he’s spent there, helping them to 5th place in the Championship table. It’s a big blow that Garner looks as though he won’t return to the City Ground, but it has created a good relationship between the two clubs, meaning Nottingham Forest could have priority to sign Manchester United youngsters in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to step up their chase for Peterborough United defender Edwards. The 19-year-old looks like he’s been playing senior football for years, making 28 Championship appearances this season and impressing in a poor Posh side. There’s a big future ahead of Edwards, and he may feel it’s somewhere other than Peterborough United.

Lastly, Derby County winger Lawrence has been subject to interest from Premier League clubs over the past month or so. But, Wayne Rooney has revealed that the 28-year-old wants to play for him and the Rams, but needs to see which division they’re in for next season to know what they can and can’t do with their finances.