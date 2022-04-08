Mansfield Town are currently eyeing promotion to League One under Nigel Clough.

Mansfield Town lost 1-0 to Forest Green Rovers last time out and are back in action this weekend away at bottom of the league Scunthorpe United.

The Stags are currently 6th in the table and are three points away from the top three.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club….

Richard Nartey

He is on loan from Burnley until the end of the season but has struggled for game time since his move from the Premier League side, playing just three times.

The full-back has remained with Mansfield Town but is allowed to train with the Clarets’ U23s team on the side.

Ryan Burke

Clough handed a one-year deal to the left-back last summer following his departure from Championship outfit Birmingham City.

However, like Nartey, he hasn’t had many opportunities this term and he is currently on loan with National League North side AFC Telford United to get some minutes under his belt.

The Republic of Ireland youth international sees his contract at Field Mill expire at the end of June and it is unclear whether he will be staying with the Nottinghamshire side.

Tyrese Sinclair

It is hard to see him breaking into the first-team over the next couple of campaigns due to the abundance of options Mansfield Town have in his position.

Sinclair was given the green light to join Scunthorpe United on loan in the January transfer window which suggests he is down the pecking order.