Nottingham Forest have already been informed by Manchester United that midfielder James Garner will be returning to Old Trafford this summer, TEAMtalk has reported.

Nottingham Forest reunited with Garner last summer, bringing him back to the City Ground for a second loan spell following a promising stint in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, the Manchester United starlet has come on leaps and bounds. Featuring anywhere in the middle of the park, the 21-year-old has managed four goals and six assists in 38 games across all competitions, showcasing exactly why he is so highly rated back with the Red Devils.

Amid his strong form, plenty of speculation has circulated over his future, but TEAMtalk has now reported that Nottingham Forest have already been told by Manchester United that Garner will be back with them this summer.

However, it isn’t all bad news for Forest.

The report adds that the development of Garner has shown Manchester United that they can trust Nottingham Forest with their young talents, and some more promising players could head their way in the future.

Time for a top-flight test

After such a strong stint with Steve Cooper’s side, it seems as though Garner will finally get the Premier League chance he deserves.

The midfield has been a problem area for Manchester United for much of the season, and with the Birkenhead-born midfielder flourishing out on loan, he has deserved the opportunity to stake a claim for a place at Old Trafford.

However, until then, his sole focus will be on Nottingham Forest’s bid for promotion. Cooper’s side sit in 5th with eight games remaining, holding games in hand on many of teams around them and with the wind well and truly in their sails.