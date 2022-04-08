Middlesbrough host Shota Arveladze’s Hull City at the Riverside Stadium this weekend.

Middlesbrough’s formidable home run was brought to an end by runaway leaders Fulham on Wednesday night, with the result seeing them drop out of the play-off spots and into 7th.

They have the chance to get back on track against Hull City this weekend, who have dropped to back-to-back defeats against play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town and Luton Town.

Now, before this weekend’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Middlesbrough’s home form this season combined with Hull’s resilience on the road makes for a difficult game to predict this weekend.

“I think Wilder’s men will have enough to just secure the three points, but it won’t be easy. The Tigers are unbeaten in five away from home and could easily hold Boro to a draw here, or even snatch the three points themselves, but I think Middlesbrough will get the win.”



Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Hull City

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Hull City aren’t safe yet, despite what the league table says, and still need a couple more wins to ensure they survive. Shota Arveladze’s side are strong on the road and have picked up results away at QPR, Sheffield United and Coventry City over recent times.

“Middlesbrough have their sights set on promotion but are in for a difficult game and need to keep Keane Lewis-Potter at bay.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Hull City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Middlesbrough have slipped up in recent weeks. They gave a good account of themselves against Fulham last time out but that defeat saw them fall out of the top six.

“Hull meanwhile have cleared themselves of relegation and they’ll be looking forward to the summer, where they’re expected to spend big. With Boro still having everything to play for though, I can see them cruising through this game and returning to the play-off places.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Hull City