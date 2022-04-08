Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has predicted play-off rivals Oxford United to “go for it” when the two sides meet this weekend.

Sunderland have had some interesting clashes with Karl Robinson’s side in games gone by, and with the stakes higher than ever in this one, expect the same this weekend.

The Black Cats sit 7th and the hosts occupy 8th. A win for either team could see them rise into the top six and with less than a month left of the season, these spots are extremely hard to come by.

Now, speaking to Chronicle Live ahead of this weekend’s game, Neil has predicted Robinson’s Oxford United to “go for it”, with points “at a premium” at such a crucial time of the season. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think they’ll go for it. Karl’s teams are naturally attacking anyway, they aren’t really set up to be defensive.

“We are at the stage of the season now – and it’s the same for every team – where points are at a premium.

“I’d certainly say they’ll throw caution to the wind.”

There’s clearly a lot of respect for the opposition but this will be a very open affair.

A promotion decider?

Sunderland definitely have the advantage going into this one. The Black Cats are unbeaten in seven, keeping an impressive five clean sheets in that period.

On the other hand, Robinson’s side have failed to win in their past three fixtures and this run continuing will hinder, if not prevent the U’s from earning a spot in the top six.

Since dropping into League One in 2018, Sunderland have only lost to Oxford once in eight fixtures. With four 1-1 draws and three Sunderland wins. The odds will probably fall into Sunderland’s favour this weekend, but this game poses a new challenge for Neil since taking the helm at Sunderland.

Unlike teams such as Gillingham, Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light in recent times who have come to slow down the tempo and waste time, Robinson’s side should be a lot more advanced and progressive, which will likely give Sunderland’s defence something different to think about.