Bolton Wanderers host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this weekend.

Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday have both enjoyed solid veins of form in 2022. Ian Evatt’s side look to have dropped out of the play-off race now but Darren Moore’s Wednesday are still very much in with a shout of promotion this year.

They sit in 5th place of the League One table going into their game v Bolton Wanderers this weekend, having lost just once in their last nine league outings.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate for three points this weekend. But there’s a feel-good factor at Bolton at the moment and Ian Evatt’s side will be doing everything they can to upset the apple cart.

“Both teams have quality going forward and so this could be a high-scoring affair, and Wednesday have been prone to the odd disappointing performance on the road, so I think this one could be a stalemate.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Harry Mail

“Bolton Wanderers have had a steady first season back in League One and it’s easy to forget that they were in League Two last term. They will surely be keeping one eye on the next campaign now under Ian Evatt with just five games left.

“Sheffield Wednesday need to win this one and will be backed by a bumper away crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium. I can see them slightly slipping up here.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

James Ray

“This could be a really entertaining game if both teams’ star players show up, and Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to pick up another important three points.

“Bolton’s season looks done and dusted but Evatt won’t be keen to let that translate on the pitch, so I’m expecting a high-scoring, end-to-end game of football. For me, Sheffield Wednesday will just about have enough to get the job done here.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday