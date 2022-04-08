Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool face off at Ewood Park this Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers’ inconsistency is putting them at risk of slipping away from the play-off fight. Tony Mowbray’s men sit in 8th place as it stands, failing to capitalise on recent points dropped by the likes of Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and QPR.

As for Blackpool, they have secured their Championship status but a poor run of late has seen them drop down to 16th, slipping away from mid-table as the season nears a close.

Ahead of this weekend’s tie, some of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Blackburn’s form over recent months isn’t exactly reason for encouragement, but they were buoyed by the introductions of Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz at the weekend, so they have a good chance of getting a result here.

“However, Critchley’s side have a habit of making it difficult on the road, and I think they’ll snatch a point here.

“It’ll be another high-scoring yet disappointing draw for Blackburn as their play-off hopes fade away.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Blackpool

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Blackburn are at serious risk of dropping out of the play-offs after their poor run of recent form but having Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack back is a massive boost for them at a great time in the season.

“Blackpool have nothing to play for and as long as Rovers can keep key winger Josh Bowler quiet, they should be alright in this one.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Blackpool

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Blackburn and Blackpool have both been inconsistent in recent weeks. It’s sad to see how much Rovers have tailed off since the New Year, but with Mowbray’s men sat in 8th place of the table and only two points outside the play-offs, it’d be rude to write them off now.

“The visit of Blackpool will be another stern test. Rovers though have the attacking firepower to get through the game and despite Mowbray looking as though he’ll be without a couple of key defenders in Nyambe and Lenihan, I think they might edge this one.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Blackpool