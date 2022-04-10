League leaders Fulham welcome Coventry City to Craven Cottage on Sunday in the Championship.

The Cottagers have won three of their last five fixtures, with a 5-1 dispatching of Swansea City surely being the stand-out result. This will be Fulham’s first league game at home since the beginning of March, playing their last five matches on the road.

The Sky Blues would possibly be aiming to replicate their early season form, not winning a game in the division since their 4-1 thrashing of Sheffield United in March. Mark Robin’s men have been lacking in the final third recently, finding the net just three times in their last four games.

A win for Fulham will help them to further reinforce their league position, possibly moving 13 points clear of 2nd placed Bournemouth.

Coventry City could surpass West Brom and Millwall, moving into 10th place on equal points with QPR.

Fulham team news

Terence Kongolo continues to be unavailable due to a knee injury an fitness issues that have side-lined him all season. playmaker Anthony Knockaert will also not feature after an injury and fitness issues has seen him miss the majority of the current campaign.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Bryan

Ream

Adarabioyo

Tete

Chalobah

Reed

Reid

Carvalho

Wilson

Mitrovic

Fulham have looked unstoppable all season, looking set to play Premier League football next season. Marco Silva has got his side playing passing football that is difficult for their opposition to break down when The Cottagers are on attack.

Striker Aleksander Mitrovic has scored 38 league goals this season and could possibly be the difference against a Coventry City side that have not been at their best defensively for the last few fixtures.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Sunday and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Red Button.