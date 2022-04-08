AFC Wimbledon host MK Dons in League One this weekend.

Liam Manning’s MK Dons moved up into 2nd place of the League One table after their midweek win over Crewe Alexandra.

They have Rotherham United hot on their tails and so the pressure is on them to maintain that 2nd place spot, and a game against strugglers AFC Wimbledon this weekend is a perfect opportunity to do that.

Mark Bowen’s new side picked up a much-needed point at home to Charlton Athletic last time out, but their rivals MK Dons are in sublime form at the moment having lost just one league game in 2022.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I really can see only one winner in this game. Although both sides have it all to play for with AF Wimbledon fighting for survival and MK Dons fighting for promotion, there’s just too much of a gap in quality between these two sides.

“MK Dons have been on fire in 2022. They’re winning games routinely and I fully expect them to claim another routine win this weekend to keep themselves in 2nd place of the table.”



Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 MK Dons

Harry Mail

“MK Dons are absolutely flying in League One right now and they’ll have too much for AFC Wimbledon. Liam Manning has been able to carry on the work of Russell Martin this season and is one of the most promising managers in the Football League.

“Wimbledon can’t buy a win at the moment and Mark Bowen has taken on a poisoned chalice, with League Two football looking very likely for them next term.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 1 MK Dons 3

James Ray

“On paper, this should be a comfortable win for MK Dons. Manning’s men are marching towards the Championship and are even in the title picture after their stunning form of late, while AFC Wimbledon are right in the thick of it in the relegation zone.

“History has shown that form goes out the window in derby matches, but I can’t see anything other than an MK Dons win here.”



Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 MK Dons