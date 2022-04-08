Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed that many staff members have gone out of their way to scout potential targets for next season.

Swansea City sit in 14th place of the Championship table, and have all but confirmed a place in the division for next season’s campaign.

Martin’s side are unbeaten in the past four league outings, including three wins – one being a 4-0 scoreline against Cardiff City in the Wales derby.

With the final run-in of the season approaching, many clubs will be plotting their transfer plans ahead of next season, and that’s exactly what the Swans are doing, who should be looking for a better campaign in the Championship next season.

Boss Martin has revealed that him and his staff have been on scouting missions recently – here is what he told Wales Online:

“We had all of the staff and the chief scout at games like he always would be. Then we had some friends of ours, I guess you would say, going out to look at some other game.

“Mine was hopeless because he didn’t play which was great! But I was able to take a game in. For the other guys, it was really good. It was really helpful and productive.

“It probably just confirmed what we already thought about a couple of the players. Two of them we are really keen on, especially after laying eyes on them and the guys have seen their body language and how they are.

“It’s very different when you see people live. I don’t think we’d sign anyone just off video or off recommendations so it was important for us to go and see some people.”

A disappointing campaign

Swansea City look set to finish in and around the mid-table spots, which you could say is a poor season considering they finished 4th last season. However, they did lose their manager and star man Andre Ayew, so they had a lot to cover up.

This summer, they should look to have a big transfer window in order to push on for bigger heights next season – potentially a play-off spot. Martin’s football has received heaps of praise this season, but he just needs to find consistency in making it effective in most games.

Next up for the Swans is a home tie against safety-chasing Derby County on Saturday afternoon, where they will be determined to pick up another three points.