Sheffield United host Bournemouth at Bramall Lane in Championship action this Saturday.

Sheffield United moved back into the Championship’s play-off spots earlier this week, defeating fellow top six hopefuls QPR to return to winning ways after last weekend’s disappointing loss to Stoke City.

The Blades will be determined to secure all three points, but they face an automatic promotion-chasing Bournemouth side who will be reeling after a 2-0 loss to West Brom on Wednesday.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Scott Parker will be determined to get his side back on track this weekend, but there aren’t many tougher places to go than Bramall Lane. In their last six home games, the Blades have picked up 16 points from a possible 18.

“Bournemouth have been strong on the road, but I think they’ll come unstuck here too. Sheffield United will be buoyed on by the home crowd and I think they’ll take another big step towards a top six finish here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Sheffield United are my pick to win the play-offs and I can see them picking up another big win here after seeing off QPR last time out at Bramall Lane. The Blades are solid, well organised, and have an ability to grind out narrow results.

“Bournemouth slipped up on Wednesday night at West Brom and I can see them doing the same this weekend in South Yorkshire.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Bournemouth

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“I don’t know how, but Bournemouth still sit in 2nd place of the table. They seem to lose games in the Championship all the time and travelling to Sheffield United, I can’t see the Cherries winning this game.

“The Blades are formidable at Bramall Lane. They’ve had their own inconsistencies this season but with a top-six finish now in their grasp, I expect them to hold on to that with six games remaining.

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Bournemouth