Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Fulham when they take on Hull City tomorrow afternoon.

Middlesbrough lost 1-0 to the league leaders on Wednesday night, ending their eight game winning streak at the Riverside.

The result meant they dropped out of the top six into seventh place, but given the closeness of the play-off chasing pack, a win tomorrow against Hull could take them up to as high as fourth if other results go their way.

Team news

Middlesbrough were without their first-choice right wing-back Isaiah Jones on Wednesday night against Fulham. The 22-year-old missed out through illness, but the Teessiders are hopeful he will be fit to return against Hull City.

Elsewhere, midfielder Martin Payero is slowly making his way back from an ankle problem. He has missed the last 10 games after being stretched off against QPR back in February but will feature before the end of the season.

Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher remain out and will sit out the remainder of the campaign.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Aaron Connolly

ST – Folarin Balogun

It was strange to see Wilder tinker with his team against Fulham, with Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore starting in place of the in-form Balogun. We expect the on-loan Arsenal man to come back in against the Tigers, alongside regular strike partner Connolly.

Elsewhere, Marc Bola was the best player in a Boro shirt when he came on in midweek and he will likely replace Neil Taylor.

Matt Crooks also looks out of sorts and tired and could benefit from a rest, with Riley McGree the most obvious swap.