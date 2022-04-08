Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Ben Purrington’s injury situation “isn’t too bad” ahead of this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow away at promotion chasing Rotherham United.

The Addicks will need to make a decision as to whether to play their left wing-back against his former club.

Purrington took a knock at the end of his last game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night and was also showing signs of tiredness.

Jackson has provided this update on his situation, as per the club’s official club website:

“Ben took a nasty knock towards the end of the game on Tuesday. He was pretty much incapacitated for the last 10, 15 minutes there as well, so we almost had nine men by the end. He’s sore but it’s nothing too bad; it’s probably just an impact injury.”

Charlton Athletic latest

Purrington is out of contract at the end of this season and Charlton Athletic have a big decision to make about his long-term future at The Valley.

He joined the club on loan from Rotherham United in 2019 and later made the move permanent after he impressed, playing a key role in their promotion to the Championship under former boss Lee Bowyer in his first year.

The full-back has now made 114 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions and has chipped in with nine goals and five assists altogether.

Purrington started out at Plymouth Argyle and went on to play 64 times for their first-team as a youngster before the Millers lured him to the second tier.

He struggled for game time during his time in South Yorkshire and was also loaned out to AFC Wimbledon before leaving for London.

It is yet to be known whether he will be facing up against his former employers tomorrow or whether he’ll be rested.