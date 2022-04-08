Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Carlisle United’s manager sees his contract with the Cumbrian side expire at the end of the season and his long-term future is up in the air at the moment.

Simpson, 55, made an emotional return to Brunton Park in February to replace Keith Millen and has since done an impressive job.

The club were in the relegation zone when he joined and looked in a real fight to avoid dropping into the National League.

However, he has steadied the ship and has guided them to safety.

It appears his good work hasn’t gone unnoticed either and he has said, as per the official club website:

“There are rumblings of other things that are going on, which have been rumbling for a while in the background, but in football things rumble along all the time. Nothing happens with some of them.”

He added:

“It isn’t any club in particular ringing me, but you get enquiries from different places. I suppose it’s a reflection of the players who’ve put me into that position because of how they’ve gone about it.”

Carlisle United hero

Simpson managed Carlisle United from 2003 to 2006 and guided them to back-to-back promotions from non-league to League One during his time in Cumbria.

He has since gone on to manage Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, Northwich Victoria and England U20s.

The Carlisle-born man has also coached at Bristol City, Derby County and Newcastle United.

He is facing an uncertain future at this moment in time but his immediate focus will be on having a strong end to the season with Carlisle United.

It has been a tough campaign for the Blues this term but they are no longer in any danger. They are currently 18th in the league table, 13 points above the relegation zone with six games left to play.

They are back in action this weekend at home to promotion chasing Exeter City.