Paul Heckingbottom says he hasn’t made his mind up yet on the Sheffield United players who see their contracts expire in the summer.

Sheffield United could be heading towards something of a summer revamp, with a number of Blades players out of contract in the summer.

Heckingbottom’s side currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table and so his focus will be on securing a play-off spot with six games of the campaign remaining.

But the Blades boss will surely have one eye on the summer, and on the players who are set to leave the club as it stands – all of Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, David McGoldrick and Adam Davies are out of contracts at the end of this season.

Speaking to The Star about the state of play here, Heckingbottom said:

“I’ve not made my mind up yet on who I want to keep yet. Because the division and the budget will decide everything.

“This is just an example, there are players we are speaking to about staying and ones we have options on. We are going to need positions filled.

“We need to understand how much money we’ve got and what division we are in. This summer we will be taking up options on players if we can and then looking at what players are available and for what price.”

The old guard…

The average age of Sheffield United’s squad has been a talking point this season. But the players have showed that they’ve still got what it takes to cut it at this level.

Heckingbottom though will know that there’s plenty of work to do to his squad in the summer, given promotion to the Premier League this season or not.

There’s some key players set to become free agents as it stands – the likes of Sharp are already in contract talks, Basham and McGoldrick are sidelined and Robinson and Osborn have been in and around the starting XI all season.

Some difficult decisions to make for Heckingbottom and Sheffield United, with a home game v Bournemouth on the agenda this weekend.