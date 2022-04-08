Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted it likely won’t be him who decides if trialist Luke Graham gets a deal with the Blades.

Sheffield United decided to bring young Scottish defender Graham in on trial this week, but it seems they aren’t the only team interested.

A report from The Courier has said Premier League side Arsenal are alongside Scottish Premiership title challengers Celtic and Rangers are also keen on the youngster, but it’s the Blades who currently have Graham in on trial.

Now, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom has opened up on the decision to bring Graham in on trial.

As quoted by The Star, the Blades’ manager revealed that the club are “constantly looking” at potential academy recruits, stating that they look to bring in the players who are determined to get the chance to impress rather than chase the money. Here’s what he had to say:

“We are constantly looking.

“You would not believe the difference between cat one and cat two. We won’t get the players who want the most money. But we will get the ones who want the pathway through and the opportunities.”

Heckingbottom went on to add that it “shouldn’t” be him who makes the decision on whether or not Graham is signed, with the report adding that the likes of Derek Geary and Aidy Boothroyd will be the judges despite Heckingbottom being provided with a ‘dossier’ on the youngster.

“It shouldn’t be my job to decide if an 18-year-old gets a professional contract.

“They might not be good enough now, but they might be ready for the second or the third manager down the line.”

Promising defenders at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United look as though they have some promising young defenders on the books that could play a role in the future.

Kyron Gordon has been called into first-team action in recent months amid a shortage of options at centre-back, while Kacper Lopata impressed out on loan with Southend United and has also been around Heckingbottom’s side this campaign.

Graham would be another name to add to the list of promising Sheffield United talents, but it awaits to be seen if he can show enough to earn a deal at Bramall Lane, and if the Blades can win the race for his signature.