Barnsley saw a move to sign Tom Trybull fall through in the January transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley were understood to be keen on signing the midfielder this past winter but a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

Trybull, 29, saw his contract at Hannover 96 terminated half-way through this season and he subsequently became a free agent.

The Tykes tried to lure him back to England but he ends up joining German second tier side SV Sandhausen in the past.

What could have been for Barnsley…

Barnsley boosted their midfield department by signing Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi from Watford and Metz on loan respectively and they have both adapted well to life at Oakwell.

Trybull would have been a useful addition for Poya Asbaghi’s side as he would have provided more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He also has a lot of experience of playing in the Championship which is a useful for a side battling relegation.

The German midfielder joined Norwich City in 2017 having previously played for Werder Breman, St Pauli, Greuther Furth and ADO Den Haag.

Trybull went on to become a key player for the Canaries and played 80 times for them in all competitions, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke in 2019.

He also had a loan spell in the second tier at Blackburn Rovers in the last campaign and made 26 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side before heading back to Germany.