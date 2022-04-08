‘Feisty encounter’ – Sutton United Vs Leyton Orient prediction: The72
Sutton United’s loss in the Papa John’s Trophy final against Rotherham United will still be stinging.
Sutton United were seconds away from a famous Wembley win before the Millers equalised at the death and later went on to win in extra-time.
The U’s will be looking to bounce back with a win over Leyton Orient at home this weekend.
Here a selection of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game-
Harry Mail
“Sutton United still have a chance of making the play-offs and have been very impressive at home this season. They haven’t lost at Gander Green in their last 12 outings on home soil.
“Leyton Orient have turned a corner under new boss Richie Wellens and he is making a great first impression. The O’s have players who can hurt Sutton like Aaron Drinan, Harry Smith and Otis Khan and they’ll get a draw here.”
Score prediction: Sutton United 1 Leyton Orient 1
Luke Phelps
“Sutton United have had a fine season in League Two and coming off the back of their hardy Wembley showing against Rotherham United, I expect them to give Leyton Orient a good fight.
“Orient have picked up some improved results of late and so it should make for a feisty encounter this weekend – given either side’s positive form, I can see this one being a score draw.”
Score prediction: Sutton United 2 Leyton Orient 2
James Ray
“Leyton Orient have looked strong since bringing Richie Wellens in, while Sutton’s form has faltered, pushing them out of the play-off picture somewhat.
“If Matt Gray’s side are to earn a top seven finish, they will look at this game as a good chance to get three points on the board, and I can see them getting just that. It won’t be easy, but Gray will be hoping to galvanise his squad after their cup final heartbreak.”
Score prediction: Sutton United 2 Leyton Orient 1