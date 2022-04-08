Northampton Town are 4th in the League Two table and need to win this weekend at home to Bradford City to keep their push for automatic promotion on track.

Northampton Town were beaten 1-0 by Mansfield Town last time out and need to bounce back.

Mark Hughes’ side make the trip to Sixfields on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Here a selection of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Northampton Town need the win more after being very inconsistent over recent weeks. Jon Brady’s side should get into the play-offs but I think they’ll fall short of the top three, mainly due to the form of Port Vale.

“The Cobblers should beat Bradford City this weekend though as the Bantams have absolutely nothing to play for and their recent results show that they are pretty much on the beach already.”

Score prediction: Northampton Town 2 Bradford City 1

James Ray

“Northampton need to get on a winning run if they want to break back into the automatic promotion spots, or they face the lottery of the League Two play-offs once again.

“The clash with Bradford presents the Cobblers with a good chance to make it back-to-back wins too, given the inconsistency of the Bantams of late. Mark Hughes’ men have picked up some good wins on the road recently, but I think Jon Brady’s side will have too much for them this weekend.”



Score prediction: Northampton Town 2 Bradford City 1

Luke Phelps

“Both Northampton and Bradford have looked a bit shaky in recent weeks. Town still have a very real chance of securing promotion this season and so they’ll be going into this game knowing that they need a win, whilst the Bantams have little to play for.

“Given that, I think the home side will have enough to come out on top, although it’ll be a difficult game with a close scoreline in my opinion.”



Score prediction: Northampton Town 1 Bradford City 0