Port Vale lock horns with Oldham Athletic in a significant game at both ends of the League Two table.

Port Vale are flying high at the top end of the division and have their sights set on promotion to League One.

The Latics, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives at the bottom under John Sheridan.

Here a selection of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game….

Harry Mail

“Port Vale are on a roll and nobody in League Two will want to play them at the moment. The Valiants are unbeaten in their last seven games and are serious automatic promotion contenders.

“Oldham picked up a massive 1-0 win away at relegation rivals Stevenage last weekend and I think they’ll be alright now. However, their opponents on Saturday will have too much for them in this one.”

Score prediction: Port Vale 2 Oldham Athletic 1

James Ray

“Oldham are always a difficult team to predict, and after two consecutive wins, they have the wind in their sails heading into this one.

“However, that being said, Port Vale have plenty of momentum behind them too, and their home form has been brilliant for much of the season. I’m backing the Vale to condemn the Latics to defeat to maintain their march for automatic promotion.”



Score prediction: Port Vale 2-0 Oldham Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Port Vale have been a surprise package in League Two this season. They’ve played some great attacking football and have been solid at the back too, looking like a really well-rounded tram who deserve a shot at League One.

“The opposite could be said of Oldham who sit just above the drop zone. Both Port Vale and Oldham still have everything to play for this season but the gap in quality should be too much this weekend, and I’m backing Vale to win.”

Score prediction: Port Vale 2-0 Oldham Athletic