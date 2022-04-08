Tranmere Rovers take on Bristol Rovers this weekend in a big clash at the top of League Two.

Tranmere Rovers were denied a win against Carlisle United last time out with the Cumbrians equalising in the 97th minute.

Joey Barton makes his return to Merseyside with his side sat two points above the Whites in the league table and need to avoid defeat in this one.

Here a selection of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Tranmere don’t lose many games at home and I can see them getting a result in this one, despite not having the suspended Kieron Morris and Callum MacDonald after they saw red against Carlisle United.

“Bristol Rovers have players who Micky Mellon’s side need to be aware of like Elliot Anderson and Sam Nicholson, but I think the experience of the Whites’ defence will see them to a big three points.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1 Bristol Rovers 0

James Ray

“After last weekend’s game against Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers will be eager to get back to winning ways in front of the Prenton Park faithful this weekend, but no team has picked up more away points than Bristol Rovers’ 12 in the last six games.

“But, despite the Gas’ form on the road, I think they’ll be held to a point by Micky Mellon’s men. Tranmere may well ensure all three points remain on Merseyside though, so it will be intriguing to see how this tie pans out.”



Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1 Bristol Rovers 1

Luke Phelps

“This is an exciting match near the top of the League Two table. Bristol Rovers go into this one looking a bit more solid than Tranmere who’ve certainly been shaky in recent weeks, and inconsistent throughout the season.

“The job that Joey Barton has done at Bristol Rover smust be hailed, but his side could easily fall out of the play-offs before the end of the season if results continue to be inconsistent. I really can’t split these two ahead of Saturday, so I’m predicting a draw.”



Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1 Bristol Rovers 1