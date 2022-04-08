Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards is set to be the subject of increased interest from Premier League side Spurs, it has been claimed by Football Insider.

Peterborough United brought Edwards to the Weston Homes Stadium in the summer of 2020, signing him fron National League side Barnet.

Since then, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of the Football League’s top young talents, cementing his place in the Posh senior squad. Unsurprisingly, his performances have attracted interest from elsewhere before, with Spurs previously linked.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Spurs are set to ramp up their interest in Edwards.

The report states that the Premier League side have been keeping a close eye on him over recent weeks and are now lining up a swoop for the England U19 international.

A prized asset…

Peterborough United have built a strong reputation for signing young players before selling them on for significant fees after developing them into high-quality players, and Edwards looks as though he could follow that same path.

The young centre-back is assured defensively, but his ability on the ball is arguably his best asset. Edwards has an eye for a pass and has no fear with the ball at his feet, a trait that has seen him nail down a consistent starting spot in the Championship this season.

Edwards has played 32 times for Posh across all competitions this campaign, catching the eye and putting in a string of promising displays despite their struggles towards the bottom of the second-tier.

A departure on the cards?

If Spurs come calling and are willing to back up their interest with a solid offer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Posh sanction a departure.

The club have opened the door for their young stars to move on and test themselves at a higher level before – but only at the right price. Relegation to League One would likely increase the chances of a departure, with Edwards surely keen to test himself at the very top of the game.