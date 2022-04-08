Scunthorpe United will be dropping into the National League for the first time in their history this season.

Scunthorpe United need a miracle now if they are to stay up in League Two and have a tough game this weekend at home to Mansfield Town. The Stags are eyeing promotion to League One and will be desperate to bounce back from their loss to Forest Green Rovers last time out.

Nigel Clough’s side are currently only three points off the top three and will see this Saturday as a great opportunity to pick up a win.

Here a selection of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Scunthorpe United are gone and will be put out of their misery soon. They have won just four times all season and some serious change needs to happen at that football club ahead of the next campaign.

“They don’t stand much of a chance of beating a strong Mansfield Town side. The Stags will have too much quality for the Iron and have proved that they can grind out wins this term.”

Score prediction: Scunthorpe United 0 Mansfield Town 2

James Ray

“This should be a comfortable one for Mansfield Town, and I can’t see them slipping up here.

“Scunthorpe’s season has been one to forget and there haven’t been any signs of them making a late turnaround, while Clough’s Stags will be hoping to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots. This should be one way traffic for Mansfield as they bid to bounce back from defeat against Forest Green Rovers.”

Score prediction: Scunthorpe United 0 Mansfield Town 3

Luke Phelps

“There’s only one winner here for me – Mansfield Town. Scunthorpe United have been heading for the non-league for some time now and whilst their demise is sad, relegation is certainly warranted for the Irons.

“Mansfield meanwhile have enjoyed a resurgent season under Nigel Clough. They have a great chance of securing promotion this season and for the Stags, this weekend’s game is an absolute must-win.”



Score prediction: Scunthorpe United 1 Mansfield Town 3