Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has warned his players that they need to “rubber-stamp” their place in the squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bristol City’s season looks done and dusted. The Robins sit in 19th place with six games remaining and are a comfortable 15 points clear of the relegation zone, meaning their place in the second-tier could be mathematically confirmed this weekend.

Pearson’s side face relegation candidates Peterborough United on Saturday, providing them with a good chance to pick up three points.

However, while it seems as though Bristol City have nothing to play for, Pearson has warned this is now the case.

As quoted by Bristol Live, the Robins’ boss insisted that his players need to “rubber-stamp” their place in his squad over the final six games of the season ahead of both the summer transfer window and the 2022/23 campaign. Here’s what he had to say:

“I wouldn’t use this as a forum to tell people exactly what the situation is if I’ve not spoken to them individually.

“There is still time this season for decisions to be either tweaked or changed so if players are out of contract and there are opportunities to play then they’ve clearly got a chance to make a difference.

“We’ve got a lot of players who have limited experience at this level, there are a number of things which may or may not be influences but the remaining games we’ve got both home and away are important for us as a team for us as a club certainly, but for the players themselves.

“They’ve got to rubber-stamp their involvement in the squad for next season. We are always playing for something at the moment until we’re mathematically safe.”

Summer recruitment

Pearson has already admitted that he will likely have no money to spend in the summer transfer window, so he will likely have to free up space in his squad and on his wage bill if he wants to make additions.

The free transfer market could be a fruitful area for Bristol City to look at, as well as the possibility of signing players on loan.

Given the creativity that will be required by Pearson and the Robins, the playing squad will have to show they are deserving of a place in the side ahead of next season if they want to ensure their future at Ashton Gate beyond the end of this season, and then beyond the end of the summer transfer window.