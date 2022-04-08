Swindon Town welcome Newport County to the County Ground this weekend in a big game in the race for the League Two play-offs.

Swindon Town go into the clash sat in 9th position, a place behind Newport County in the table with a game in hand.

The Robins are winless in their last two league outings and need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, whilst James Rowberry’s side make the trip to Wiltshire in a poor run of form as well and haven’t won in their last three games.

Here a selection of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game….

Harry Mail

“Swindon have overachieved this season and getting into the play-offs would be a fantastic achievement. Their recent performances suggest they may just fall short and they are seriously missing top scorer Harry McKirdy at the moment.

“Newport also risk missing out on the top seven if they can’t recapture their form and their main man Dom Telford hasn’t found the net since late March. This one could be a scrappy affair.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1 Newport County 1

James Ray

“Swindon’s patchy home form of late has seen their play-off bid falter, and Newport have proven to be tricky customers on the road in recent weeks.

“There’s plenty to play for in the fight for promotion, and both the Robins and the Exiles will be determined to take all three points, but I don’t think there will be anything to split the two.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 2 Newport County 2

Luke Phelps

“Newport have brought themselves into play-off contention after a resurgent run of form in 2022. But three games without a win has taken the wind out of their sails and now they find themselves chasing down the top seven spots.

“And the same can be said of Swindon who sit a point and a place behind Newport in the table. This is a big game in the play-off picture in League Two and for me, it’ll end as a score draw, with both sides cancelling each other out.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1 Newport County 1