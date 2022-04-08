Millwall face Barnsley at The Den this Saturday, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the hosts to secure a narrow 1-0 win.

Millwall’s midweek defeat to Swansea City leaves them six points away from the play-off spots in 10th place with six games remaining. Gary Rowett’s side looked as though they were mounting a late charge for the top six, but a run of three games without a win means their hopes of sneaking into the play-offs are slim.

As for Barnsley, they are now eight points away from safety with seven games remaining, so they will be hoping to pick up some important wins sooner rather than later. Poya Asbaghi’s side occupy the last of three relegation spots, sitting in 22nd place after 39 games.

Now, ahead of Millwall and Barnsley’s meeting, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed the hosts to secure a narrow 1-0 win. Here’s what he had to say on the tie:

“Millwall’s slim play-off hopes probably came to an end as they were beaten at home by Swansea in midweek. All they can do is try and get back to winning ways.

“This week could have looked so different for Barnsley if they had managed to hold on for that victory against Reading. The gap is eight points now, and looking insurmountable. I think it could be another nail for them at The Den, too.”

The implications

If the Lions are able to pick up a win as Prutton anticipates, they could move above QPR and into 9th place, potentially closing the gap to the play-offs to three points if the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest falter.

As for Barnsley, three points are a must here. Reading have picked up some important points under Paul Ince to lift them away from the drop, but they won’t be resting on their laurels just yet.

The game, hosted at The Den, kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.